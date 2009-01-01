Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Luveve MP to pay clinic fees for victims of council water
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Luveve Member of Parliament Stella Ndlovu has pledged to source funds to assist members of her constituency who have been hospitalized after seeking medical attention after allegedly consuming Council water.

The incident has left 13 people dead while thousands have sought medical attention at the local clinic.

The MP pleaded with clinic authorities to compile the bill of all ailing persons and assured that she will source the funds to cover it.

The Bulawayo His Worship Mayor Solomon Madlala Mguni is on record saying the disease was caused by the residents' failure to keep water on clean containers.

During an interview with veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, Mguni said the City authorities did not want the incident to be declared a disaster because it will scare away investors.

Watch MP Ndlovu's  video below:

[embedded content]

