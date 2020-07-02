Home | World | Africa | Zimbabweans with Coronavirus to pay US$5 000

Mater Dei Hospital has announced that it will be charging US$ 60 for casualty and US$3000 for a general ward and then US$5000 for ICU for all aptients with Coronavirus.

Commenting on the matter Times Live journalist Lenin Ndebele said, "Covid 19 has moved from I know someone who has it to, there's a death at home I lost a childhood friend a guy actually a year younger than me.





Health matters:This pricing is beyond the reach of many ordinary Zimbabweans. #communitydiaries pic.twitter.com/0VSgIrdwE8 — Community Podium TV (@communitypodium) July 2, 2020

"This thing doesn't discriminate. South Africa is hard hit and I fear for Zimbabwe because hospitals demand US$ 60 for casualty and US$3000 for a general ward and then US$5000 for ICU. Basically with nurses on strike and hospitals poorly equipped if you can't raise USD in Zimbabwe you are in trouble. The leadership has failed us in our darkest hour. Maybe they say, they are opposition supporters let them die".

