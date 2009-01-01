Dr Khupe could be ousted by her rivals if she does not hold the extra-ordinary Congress by the end of June

Dr Khuphe has a reasonable excuse to extend the period to hold the EOC. She can apply for a permission to the court to extend the time given to hold the EOC.

The court does allow to extend a given time frame or suspension of the performance of a task or the implementation of a court directive ,if there is a reasonable excuse or a valid reason.

In this case, unforeseen supervening circumstances or events arising out of a natural cause, (an 'ACT OF GOD'), in the form of Covid-19, has made it not possible for Dr Khuphe to implement what was directed by the Supreme Court. So, the court does consider this state of impracticability or impossibility to implement its ruling.

Having mentioned this as a reasonable excuse that a court can accept, Dr Khuphe cannot just sit and do nothing until the elapse of the period given by the court to implement its instructions. If she does not within a reasonable period, before the expiration of that period make a request for the extension of that period, she then loses the right to hold that EOC.

It means that, the measures by Komich to elect a leader of MDC T, as embodied in the MDC T Constitution,can now be implemented.That then could be a thorn in the flesh for Dr Khuphe, if Komichi does not pick her as the substantive MDC T President.

By Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.