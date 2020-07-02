Douglas Mwonzora nominated for MDC-T Presidency

In an unprecedented post on Twitter Dube said, "History beckons on 31 July as we will be aligning with our party and country law! One man has been the soul of reasoned disputations both within and without our party,
"It is my greatest pleasure to nominate Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for President of the MDC."
Mwonzora has been described by MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube as the figure behind the court case that revived the MDC-T
