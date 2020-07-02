Home | World | Africa | Douglas Mwonzora nominated for MDC-T Presidency
Dr Khupe could be ousted by her rivals if she does not hold the extra-ordinary Congress by the end of June
Douglas Mwonzora nominated for MDC-T Presidency



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Former aide to MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, Witness Dube has thrown his support behind MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora in the battle for the control of the soul of the party.

In an unprecedented post on Twitter Dube said, "History beckons on 31 July as we will be aligning with our party and country law! One man has been the soul of reasoned disputations both within and without our party,

"It is my greatest pleasure to nominate Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for President of the MDC."

History beckons on 31 July as we will be aligning with our party & country law!

One man has been the soul of reasoned disputations both within & without our party, @DMwonzora.

It is my greatest pleasure to nominate Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for President of the MDC.@bbmhlanga

— Witness Dube (@witness_dube) July 2, 2020

Mwonzora has been described by MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube  as the figure behind the court case that revived the MDC-T

