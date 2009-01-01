'Call all progressives to petition for ED and Chamisa GNU' - what progress, be Zanu PF in all but name

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Said the Spanish/American philosopher and essayist George Santayana.

After 40 years of blundering from pillar to post and with the country facing the greatest existential threat of our generation one would think the penny has finally dropped, Zimbabweans have finally woken up to the reality they cannot be making the same foolish mistakes of the last 40 years! Alas that is not so. The existential threat has made some Zimbabweans panic they not only want to repeat the same mistake but expect the world to join them in the headless chicken rat race!

"We are calling upon all progressive Zimbabweans to sign this petition for a National Unity Dialogue between Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, with input from the Business community, the Church, Civil Society, the Youth and Citizens for them to put their differences aside, unite and work together in a power sharing arrangement such as a Government of National Unity for the sake of peace, development and a secure future for all Zimbabweans," pleaded Moses Machipisa.

There is no denying that the Zimbabwe economy is in serious trouble and that there is no denying that the situation cannot be allowed to continue as it is. Still it is nonsensical to believe the Zanu PF and MDC GNU will be anything; it will be a Zanu PF government in all but name. How can that constitute change? Here are the reasons why:

1) We are in this mess because of the two leaders! Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime are the ones who have masterminded the country's economic ruins and political paralysis. They created this de facto one-party dictatorship and have ruthlessly retained it. Mnangagwa and his ruling elite are profiting from the corruption, mismanagement and chaos and they are not going to reform themselves out of power.

2) Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and wasted it. They have given up on implementing reforms and have settled for the few gravy-train seats Zanu PF has been giving away as bait for participating in the flawed elections and giving the process credibility and Zanu PF legitimacy. MDC will never implement and meaning reforms. Never!

3) Zimbabwe is in this economic mess and political paralysis (both the ruling party and the main opposition parties leaders are corrupt and incompetent) because for the last 40 years the nation was stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime that rigged elections to stay in power. Mnangagwa blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections to stay in power. This Zanu PF regime has no democratic mandate to govern; it is per se illegitimate. Zanu PF has rigged elections these last 40 years and instead of standing up to the regime and demand free, fair and credible elections we have time and time again rewarded the party with absolute power. The proposed new GNU is just a subtle way of legitimising the illegitimate Zanu PF and keeping the party in power. Both Zanu PF and MDC were involved in the 2008 to 2013 GNU that failed to implement even one reform in spite SADC leaders, who were the guarantor of that agreement, best efforts to get the reforms implemented.

4) The whole world would like to Zimbabwe get out of the political and economic mess, they will help up on one condition: we must demonstrate to the world that we are ready to do our bit to get Zimbabwe out of the hell-on-earth we landed ourselves in. We must at least show the world that we understand what we did wrong these last 40 years hence landing us in this mess. The suggestion that we want a GNU led by Mnangagwa and Chamisa proves to the whole world that we have not understood the three points above and therefore are not ready for democratic change. If anyone thinks that SADC leaders would ever want to be involved in yet another GNU after the frustrating experience of the 2008 GNU which failed to implement even one reform in five years then they need their heads examined!

5) We need a GNU because this Zanu PF government is illegitimate but we need to say this ourselves and not expect the international community to say it. Zanu PF has held the country and the nation hostage and for once in our 40 years of Zanu PF misrule we need to look Mnangagwa straight in the eyes and tell him so and not expect the world to say it for us. And most important of all, we need to tell Mnangagwa and his regime that they must step down to allow the nation to appoint an interim administration tasked to implement the democratic reforms leading to the holding of free, fair and credible elections. Both Zanu PF and MDC cannot be part of the interim administration because they were in the 2008 GNU that failed to implement even one reform!