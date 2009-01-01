We need a transitional government: CSO
The pressure group secretary Mbuso Fuzwayo said the only way forward for a better country was through a transitional government.
"The economy is failing because of a failed leadership, the people are suffering and there appears to be no solution in the near future. Covid monies have been abused by those close to his family and that is enough reason for him to step down," said Fuzwayo.
"Mnangagwa has failed to fulfill his electoral promises, in short he has failed.We need some transition that can restore stability in our country's economy, separate executive from capturing legislator and judiciary."Fuzwayo said there should be a level playing field for all political players for future elections.
"Takeout the military from the civilian life. Zimbabwe must be removed from election mode," said Fuzwayo.
"There must draft legislative amendments outside partisan politics and re-establish cordial relations between military and civilians across various sectors of life."
Fuzwayo said it was critical to develop an inclusive economic and currency stabilisation agenda through a multi stakeholder approach.
