Wife whips cheating hubby with wire
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The matter came to light at the Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Belinda Sekani (41) appeared before Maria Msika for the crime.
Sekani was sentenced to six months behind bars with 3 months suspended on condition of good behavior.
The remaining 3 were commuted to 105 hours of community service.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court, on April 18 Sekani's husband came home late and woke his wife.
The furious wife woke up and started accusing him of having an extra marital affair.
In a fit of rage Sekani pulled a wire which he used to assault the complaint on the shoulder.
The husband rushed to a police station to file a report leading to the arrest of the convict.
