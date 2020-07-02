WATCH: MDC mobilises mass resistance against ZANU PF
In a video posted on social media, the party supporters in Mbare are seen dancing and chanting revolutionary slogans while singing Nelson Chamisa praises.
We are mobilising the grassroots to take action to defend their livelihoods that have been stolen by the corruption and bad governance of Zanu PF. We repeat - political power lies in the people. #FightForLivelihoods #ZanupfMustGo pic.twitter.com/qPm1eOjWc3— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) July 2, 2020
The move by the MDC is done at a time when there is growing civil unrest in the country due to the escalating prices of basic commodities.
