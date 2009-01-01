Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Bread price reduced to $66
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 7 minutes ago
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe National Chairman Tafadwa Musarara has announced that the price of a standard loaf of bread will be reduced from ZWL79 to ZWL66.

Musarara said the positive development was a product of discussions between GMAZ and Reserve bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya who assured them that foreign currency allocations will be made to millers.


National Chairperson of the food security watchdog Eye on Food Security Busani Malinga said, "This is a welcome development as most families now rely on bread as the major source of protein. The price reduction will bring it within reach for the consumer. We hope the same gesture will be spread to other products within the milling industry."

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

