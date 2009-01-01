Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Bread price reduced to $66

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe National Chairman Tafadwa Musarara has announced that the price of a standard loaf of bread will be reduced from ZWL79 to ZWL66.

Musarara said the positive development was a product of discussions between GMAZ and Reserve bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya who assured them that foreign currency allocations will be made to millers.



National Chairperson of the food security watchdog Eye on Food Security Busani Malinga said, "This is a welcome development as most families now rely on bread as the major source of protein. The price reduction will bring it within reach for the consumer. We hope the same gesture will be spread to other products within the milling industry."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...