PHOTOS: Mnangagwa meets Roman Catholic Ambassador

President Emmerson Mnangagwa the new Apostolic Nunciature to Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "The President welcomed the great show of ecumenicity and developing countries orientation on the part of Pope Francis. The Pontiff has visited several countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Southern Africa.

"Zimbabwe played host to late Pope John Paul in 1988, an event which attracted huge crowds from across the country and region. Zimbabwe has a strong Catholic community which is active in many areas, most notably education, health and general care of the underprivileged."



The Apostolic Nunciature to Zimbabwe is an ecclesiastical office of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe. It is a diplomatic post of the Holy See, whose representative is called the Apostolic Nuncio with the rank of an ambassador

