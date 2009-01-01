Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Mnangagwa meets Roman Catholic Ambassador
Frank Buyanga: An African icon sent from God

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa meets Roman Catholic Ambassador



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa the new Apostolic Nunciature to Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "The President welcomed the great show of ecumenicity and developing countries orientation on the part of Pope Francis. The Pontiff has visited several countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Southern Africa.

"Zimbabwe played host to late Pope John Paul in 1988, an event which attracted huge crowds from across the country and region. Zimbabwe has a strong Catholic community which is active in many areas, most notably education, health and general care of the underprivileged."


The Apostolic Nunciature to Zimbabwe is an ecclesiastical office of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe. It is a diplomatic post of the Holy See, whose representative is called the Apostolic Nuncio with the rank of an ambassador

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187