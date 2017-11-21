Mugabe's ex-ministers seek Zanu-PF return
The late Mugabe resigned 21 November 2017 to avoid impeachment by legislators.
Business Times heard this week that Makhosini Hlongwane (Sports, Arts and Culture former minister) and Tapiwa Matangaidze (former Labour and Social Services deputy minister) have written to the Midlands province to be reinstated in the party structures.
Before their expulsion Hlongwane and Matangaidze were legislators for Mberengwa East and Shurugwi South respectively.
Zanu-PF Midlands province chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the duo has submitted letters to be re-admitted into the party.
"We have received the letters from the two former MPs wanting to rejoin the party and as the chairman province I want to see the members being re-admitted in the party. I believe in working together with them rather than expulsion," Ncube said.
"We shall sit as a province executive and consider the matter and forward it to the Politburo organ for consideration."
He said the province had already admitted other former cabinet ministers Francis Nhema, Flora Buka, and Jason Machaya who were expelled in the party in 2015 for allegedly supporting then vice president Joice Mujuru.
"We have already admitted Machaya, Nhema and Buka in the past years and there is no reason we cannot accept Hlongwane and Matangaidze as a province," Ncube said.
Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF Harare province has lifted the suspension of Godfrey Gomwe, the Harare District Coordinating Committee chairperson.
Gomwe was suspended last month for indiscipline by provincial chairperson Oliver Chidawu.
