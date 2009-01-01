Home | World | Africa | New stadium for Bulawayo
New stadium for Bulawayo



THE Bulawayo City Council has identified a site where it intends to construct a new state of the art Stadium that conforms to Fifa and Caf standards.

It has also emerged that installation of new bucket seats at Barbourfields Stadium will see its carrying capacity reduced to 12 000.

An assistant director in the department of housing and community services confirmed the development in a report that is carried in the latest council minutes.

He said considerations for a new stadium were already underway and a new site for the facility had been identified although the exact location of the site was not mentioned.

He was responding to an inquiry by Councillor Felix Mhaka on the refurbishment works being done at Barbourfields Stadium so that it meets Fifa and Caf standards. Councillor Mhaka had suggested that the council either demolishes Luveve or White City Stadium.

