MDC-T bigwig disagrees with recalls

MDC organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe disagreed with yesterday's recalls, arguing that the Supreme Court had ruled that the MDC Alliance was not a political party - "hence no delegate can be expelled from the party for belonging to a non-existent party".

"It is disturbing when senior leaders become that divisive as to want to bar others from participating in the congress.

"The court judgment speaks to two formations - one led by Khupe and the other led by Chamisa and I do not understand how anyone can be said to belong to the MDC Alliance party.

"Delegates from both formations are entitled to be delegates as long as they were part of the 2014 structures.

"In any case I am the one who is responsible for drawing up the list of delegates and I will not allow such nonsense whereby people who are not bona fide delegates end up at the congress.

"We must always make sure that as leaders we are seen to be uniting people not dividing them by such utterances," Bhebhe said.

According to the MDC's constitution, at least two thirds of the over 4 000 delegates form a quorum for congress - although a simple majority can proceed, provided that a proper congress is held within six months.

