MDC-T bigwig disagrees with recalls
- 4 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
"It is disturbing when senior leaders become that divisive as to want to bar others from participating in the congress."The court judgment speaks to two formations - one led by Khupe and the other led by Chamisa and I do not understand how anyone can be said to belong to the MDC Alliance party.
"Delegates from both formations are entitled to be delegates as long as they were part of the 2014 structures.
"In any case I am the one who is responsible for drawing up the list of delegates and I will not allow such nonsense whereby people who are not bona fide delegates end up at the congress.
"We must always make sure that as leaders we are seen to be uniting people not dividing them by such utterances," Bhebhe said.
According to the MDC's constitution, at least two thirds of the over 4 000 delegates form a quorum for congress - although a simple majority can proceed, provided that a proper congress is held within six months.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles