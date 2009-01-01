Home | World | Africa | Harare reverses parking fees hike

With most motorists boycotting street parking in Harare city centre yesterday morning and shopkeepers counting severe losses, Harare City Council reversed the US$1 an hour new parking charges and reverted to $20 an hour.

Few people were parking in the city centre in the morning, either parking for free in nearby suburbs a 15-minute walk away or taking their business to flourishing and expanding suburban shopping centres with their free parking in the northern suburbs.

City Parking, the private company set up by the city council to manage street parking, parkades and car parks, unilaterally hiked its charges to US$1 an hour, although people could pay in local currency at the auction rate, a staggering $63,75 an hour and easily the most expensive in the entire Sadc region

