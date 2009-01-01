Harare reverses parking fees hike
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Few people were parking in the city centre in the morning, either parking for free in nearby suburbs a 15-minute walk away or taking their business to flourishing and expanding suburban shopping centres with their free parking in the northern suburbs.
City Parking, the private company set up by the city council to manage street parking, parkades and car parks, unilaterally hiked its charges to US$1 an hour, although people could pay in local currency at the auction rate, a staggering $63,75 an hour and easily the most expensive in the entire Sadc region
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles