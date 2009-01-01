Cops arrested after fighting over gun
Luiz Manhezho (36) and Bernard Chibundu (30) are set to appear before Concession magistrates courts on July 10.
Sources close to the investigations allege on March 3 the two suspects exchanged harsh words during a hand over take over of a gun.
Manhezho picked a heater and assaulted Chibundu on the face and in retaliation Chibundu assaulted Manhezho with a chair.
They were subsequently arrested and were not medically examined.
