Home | World | Africa | Cops arrested after fighting over gun

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers stationed at Chombira, Chiweshe were arrested recently after they allegedly fought for a gun.

Luiz Manhezho (36) and Bernard Chibundu (30) are set to appear before Concession magistrates courts on July 10.

Sources close to the investigations allege on March 3 the two suspects exchanged harsh words during a hand over take over of a gun.

Manhezho picked a heater and assaulted Chibundu on the face and in retaliation Chibundu assaulted Manhezho with a chair.

They were subsequently arrested and were not medically examined.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...