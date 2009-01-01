Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: G40 Kingpins picture goes viral
Cops arrested after fighting over gun
UK gave MDC 2005 deadline to remove ZANU PF

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins picture goes viral



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A picture of former G40 Kingpins Patrick Zhuwao, Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi has gone viral on the in internet.

The picture shows the three former ZANU PF heavyweights at a restaurant.

The three were exiled in South Africa after the November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe's ruel.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177