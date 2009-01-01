Home | World | Africa | UK gave MDC 2005 deadline to remove ZANU PF
PHOTO: G40 Kingpins picture goes viral
WATCH: Shock as soldiers engage in hair raising fight with Islamic terrorists

UK gave MDC 2005 deadline to remove ZANU PF



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The United States of America gave the opposition MDC 2005 as the deadline to remove ZANU PF or risk being irrelevant.

In a decalssified letter that has gone viral on social media, one Geoffrey William Hoon says, "If the MDC does not win the Presidential election or the 2005 parliamentary elections there will be no prospect of getting into power at any other time as ZANU PF will get even tougher with the opposition."

Read the full letter below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177