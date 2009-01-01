Home | World | Africa | UK gave MDC 2005 deadline to remove ZANU PF

The United States of America gave the opposition MDC 2005 as the deadline to remove ZANU PF or risk being irrelevant.

In a decalssified letter that has gone viral on social media, one Geoffrey William Hoon says, "If the MDC does not win the Presidential election or the 2005 parliamentary elections there will be no prospect of getting into power at any other time as ZANU PF will get even tougher with the opposition."

Read the full letter below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...