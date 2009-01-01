WATCH: Shock as soldiers engage in hair raising fight with Islamic terrorists
In the video, the national soldiers are seen in close combat with the extremist terrorists.
Since the beginning of the war, nearly 1,000 people have been killed, and more than 200,000 displaced by an armed group in northern Mozambique.
The fighters say they reject the government and want to establish political Islam.The army has failed to contain it, and has itself been accused of rights abuses.
