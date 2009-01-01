Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Shock as soldiers engage in hair raising fight with Islamic terrorists
UK gave MDC 2005 deadline to remove ZANU PF
The Politics of Cyber Security: A State of Anarchy?

WATCH: Shock as soldiers engage in hair raising fight with Islamic terrorists



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A shocking videos of Islamic terrorists fighting with Mozambican soldiers has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the national soldiers are seen in close combat with the extremist terrorists.

Since the beginning of the war, nearly 1,000 people have been killed, and more than 200,000 displaced by an armed group in northern Mozambique.

The fighters say they reject the government and want to establish political Islam.

The army has failed to contain it, and has itself been accused of rights abuses.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177