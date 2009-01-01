The rise and fall of Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is now a public figure and celebrated name in Zimbabwean media. While Ruvheneko has scored high profile jobs with high profile responsibilities in the Zimbabwean media circles, she has failed to keep any of these jobs and has failed to excel at these responsibilities.

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa rose to popularity as a member of the Acie Lumumba chaired Harare Provincial Youth Council. Ruvheneko served on ZiFM and hosted the controversial interview which gave prominence to one Evan Mawarire of the fly by night This flag movement which failed to live upto expectation.

Ruvheneko was unceremoniously demoted through a promotion at ZiFM stereo after a disastrous stint as the host of the platform and programs manager at the station. Ruvheneko left the station with 200 000 USD lawsuit on her back and the media reports that she had to beg her way out of the lawsuit.

The stint at ZiFM had the public questioning whether Ruvheneko was the Queen of the airwaves replacing the legendary Tsitsi Mawarire or she was a Cabinet Minister's kid who just got lucky.

The debate raged on until Ruvheneko scored another gig on radio at Capitalk FM. Ruvheneko handled the Capitalk gig fairly well until August 2018, when she was again fired for unprofessional conduct together with Napoleon Nyanhi.

Ruvheneko scored another big title, big gig, big responsibility as director corporate communications at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The story of her life, Ruvheneko was again fired from the post.

The Question then arises, is Ruvheneko good at what she does or she rides on privilege?

While David Parirenyatwa might no longer be the Minister of health he remains a Politburo member of ZANU PF which gives him adequate power and influence to secure jobs for his daughter if need be.

A question also arises as to how Ruvheneko gets these high profile jobs? Is it that she is a highly qualified journalist or she is privileged? How many other highly qualified journalists do we have in the country who hold better qualifications than Ruvheneko? Are they failing to score same high profile jobs or are they just not holders of high profile surnames?

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is now fired from ZBC, she stands as probably the most fired local journalist or media personality. Is it that Ruvheneko is hard headed and not fit for the local media space? Clearly you cannot have problems with 3 employers and find fault in all of them without finding fault in self.

While Ruvheneko might be viewed as a people's darling and people's champion like Acie Lumumba would call himself, she still hasn't proven herself as an employer's champion. Employers have let go of Ruvheneko, bringing into question how they hired her in the first place. Was she head hunted or is there a case for ZACC to investigate? Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has scored high profile jobs ahead of Veterans such as Robert Mukondiwa, Elias Mambo, and several others.

Recently Ruvheneko was said to be mixed up with the Ozias Bvute crew, the MetBank Crew which seems to have its hands in every major financial scandal to rock Zimbabwe. If the rumours are true then her moral standing is questionable at best, therefore disqualifying her as a white hat or Olivia Pope type of girl in the Zimbabwean media.

Maybe, just maybe, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is overrated, and lucky because of the surname she carries, and the money circles she hangs around. It would be important if not interesting that Ruvheneko is has changed high profile jobs while other highly qualified journalists and media practitioners are relegated to the corridors of freelancing and consultancy.