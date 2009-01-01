Home | World | Africa | Workers steal pistols from ZRP armoury

TWO employees at the Zimbabwe Republic Police National Armaments workshop have appeared in court on allegations of conniving with two fellow employees to steal five pistols.

Nhawu Jongwe and Wellington Nata were not asked to plead to allegations of theft when they appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko. The two were remanded to September 3.

It is alleged that the two, who are stationed at national armaments, Morris Depot in Harare, connived and teamed up with two other workmates Charles Mabhiza - who has since appeared in court on the charge - and Liberty Musindo - who is on the run - and stole the firearms at their workplace.

It is said on June 19, the officer-in-charge at national armaments, chief inspector Madenyika discovered that some pistols were missing from the armoury and carried out a stock-take.

He discovered that four CZ and Tokarev pistols were missing.

Investigations were done, leading to the arrest of Mabhiza which led to the recovery of two CZ pistols.

It is said Mabhiza then implicated the two as his accomplices.

The pistols were valued at US$4 000 and the two recovered are valued at US$1 600.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...