Zimra dismisses strike rumour, but border traffic too slow

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has dismissed claims by some people that operations had come to a stand still with customs officers on a go slow.

There was anxiety among importers and exporters for the better part of the day with the news of a job action filtering through social media.

In a statement today, Zimra dismissed the news as misleading.

"There have been misleading reports that Zimra employees at Beitbridge border post have engaged in a strike," said the organisation.

"Employees have reported to duty as normal. There is no strike.

"We would want to assure the transacting public that the Authority continues to provide uninterrupted service as the Borders".

Truckers have spent more than three days at the border because of the go slow. A trucker who left Johannesburg on Monday was still at the border by late Friday.

