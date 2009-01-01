Home | World | Africa | Zimra dismisses strike rumour, but border traffic too slow
Workers steal pistols from ZRP armoury

Zimra dismisses strike rumour, but border traffic too slow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has dismissed claims by some people that operations had come to a stand still with customs officers on a go slow.

There was anxiety among importers and exporters for the better part of the day with the news of a job action filtering through social media.

In a statement today, Zimra dismissed the news as misleading.

"There have been misleading reports that Zimra employees at Beitbridge border post have engaged in a strike," said the organisation.

"Employees have reported to duty as normal. There is no strike.

"We would want to assure the transacting public that the Authority continues to provide uninterrupted service as the Borders".

Truckers have spent more than three days at the border because of the go slow. A trucker who left Johannesburg on Monday was still at the border by late Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177