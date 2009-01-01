PHOTOS: Mbuya Nehanda statue to be erected in Zimbabwe

According to Wikipedia, Charwe Nyakasikana was born in 1840, in what is today called the Chishawasha District located in Central Mashonaland.
She was the daughter of a man named Chitaura, who was the younger son of Shayachimwe. Shayachimwe, founded the Hwata dynasty in the upper Mazowe valley in the late eighteenth century.
She married and had two daughters and a son, but the name of her husband is not recalled.
