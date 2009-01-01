Home | World | Africa | FAKE NEWS ALERT: Fake Whatsapp stories claiming to come from Bulawayo24

Bulawayo24.com's

It has come toattention that there are persons creating and circulating fake news articles on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that they originate from our website.

We are taking this opportunity to inform members of the Bulawayo24 community, our readers, and all valued stakeholders that all our stories are found on our only official website: www.bulawayo24.com.

Any article circulated in any platform that is not found on our website, with verifiable links from www.bulawayo24.com, yet quoting us as the source and originators of the article should be dismissed as nothing but fake news.

Any organisation, political or non-political, is free to send their press release, opinions, and news items to editor@bulawayo24.com and we will publish them on their behalf.

Editor

Bulawayo24.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...