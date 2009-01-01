Home | World | Africa | FAKE NEWS ALERT: Fake Whatsapp stories claiming to come from Bulawayo24
It has come to Bulawayo24.com's attention that there are persons creating and circulating fake news articles on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that they originate from our website.   

We are taking this opportunity to inform members of the Bulawayo24 community, our readers, and all valued stakeholders that all our stories are found on our only official website: www.bulawayo24.com.

Any article circulated in any platform that is not found on our website, with verifiable links from www.bulawayo24.com,  yet quoting us as the source and originators of the article should be dismissed as nothing but fake news.

Any organisation, political or non-political, is free to send their press release, opinions, and news items to editor@bulawayo24.com and we will publish them on their behalf.

Editor
Bulawayo24.com

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

