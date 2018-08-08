Home | World | Africa | G-Tel sales person steals mobile phones

Bindura based Gtel sales person stole her company's mobile phones valued at US$1 962.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Polite Nyamuzhanje appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera.

Nyamuzhanje pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence and six months of the sentence was commuted to 210 hours of community service.

Prosecutor Shiella Maribha told the court that during the period extending from August 8 2018 to September 23 last year Nyamuzhanje received some handsets and accessories from G -telecommunications main stores in trust that she would sell the products and remit income generated to the company and also attend stock take.

She breached the trust bestowed in her by using the received property for purposes other than the condition of trust and thereafter absconded December 2019 stock take.

In May she also failed to turn up for stock take, a police report was filed leading to her arrest.

