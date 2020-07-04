Plot to assasinate Tendai Biti
In a sensational claim posted on Twitter, Biti said, "The desperate regime is now plotting #assassinations .We don't die of man. We will die because it is his time. For the record, we are not afraid of you. You can kill, torture, arrest, rape, and abduct us but we will not stop until Zimbabwe is free. Until Change, democracy and Transformation."
This is not the first time that Biti has claimed assassination attempts.
The desperate regime is now plotting #assassinations .We don’t die of man.We will die because it is his time .For the record,we are not afraid of you .You can kill,torture,arrest,rape & abduct us but we will not stop until Zimbabwe is free.Until Change,democracy & Transformation— TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) July 4, 2020
In 2018 he said former army commander and current vice-president Constantino Chiwenga was behind the assassination plot.
"We have also received very confidential reports that General Chiwenga has issued an order for the assassination of President Nelson Chamisa and myself. We don't accept that," Biti told the media then. "We know that it is in these periods of delay and uncertainty that merchants of chaos, that bishops of electoral fraud will do their own things. So, we are calling upon ZEC to immediately comply with the law and start making formal declarations at constituencies as is required by the law."
