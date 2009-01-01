Home | World | Africa | Chamisa told to dump the name MDC

Constitutional Law Expert and former Advisor to the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa, has advised the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance to dump the brand MDC because it was now tainted.

Writing on his Big Saturday Read, Magaisa said, "There are moments in life when courage is defined by the ability and willingness to drop what you love the most because it no longer serves your interests. You have to be prepared to leave it because it has become toxic and counterproductive. It is my respectful submission that despite the sentimental value; despite the weight of history and residual asset value, the MDC brand has now accumulated toxic baggage in quantities that have polluted the political ecosystem so that political life is now imperilled."

The law expert said time has come for MDC members to agree that the name was no longer serving its purpose.

"Some people might see walking away from the existing brand as a weakness; as a form of capitulation. It is not. There is another way to look at it as freedom; that the progressive forces of the MDC family are liberating themselves from the shackles of a much-loved brand which has sadly now run its course and is no longer fit for purpose.



"The MDC Alliance has always championed the cause of change. But maybe now more than ever before, it is time for the party to look into the mirror and ask itself some hard questions."

