Mnangagwa asks Kenya to urgently deport Jonathan Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has requested assistance from the government of Kenya to assist in the extradition of Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo who went to exile in 2017 after the November bloody coup that ended 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe's iron rule is being accused of allegedly misappropriating US$244 575 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

According to the State-owned Herald, Chief Law officer Chris Mutangadura processed the papers based on a sworn affidavit by Acting Deputy Prosecutor-General Nelson Mutsonziwa.

The government is using the Extradition (Designated Countries) Order of 1990 to push for the extradition.

Your tweet 2 days ago, pretending it was a dream of a Zimbabwean house wife in San Francisco; when you're MID in Harare. Two days ago as the PG was writing his extradition crap, MID & @ZACConline ran an illegal operation in Harare against me. Handeitione!https://t.co/Iv9UzuAHcd https://t.co/OSzcmZbzEc pic.twitter.com/AKxUjUf4Mk — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 4, 2020

Read part of the letter below:

The matter requires urgent attention as the accused have a constitutional right to be prosecuted within a reasonable time whilst State witnesses who are available ought to testify before any supervening events curtail their adduction of evidence.

I therefore humbly request the competent authorities of the Republic of Kenya to treat this matter as urgent and give it priority that the authorities circumstances permit.

The accused will not be prosecuted for any offence other than fraud, based only upon the facts stated in this request. This request is not being pursued for political reasons or any ulterior purpose. The Republic of Zimbabwe also undertakes to render assistance to the Republic of Kenya in any criminal matter.

