Home | World | Africa | Chamisa to hold a rally over the internet on Sunday

The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will be holding a rally that will be broadcast live on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.

The rally which will is themed: Fight For Better Livelihoods will start at 2 PM.

Chamisa's rally comes when the opposition movement in Zimbabwe is preparing to stage mass demonstrations across the country on the 31st of July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...