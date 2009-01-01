MDC-T congress to go ahead this month, Mwonzora

Speaking to ZBC News this Friday, Mwonzora said, the MDC T is making final preparations following the Supreme Court ruling that they should have an extraordinary congress which will be held under strict COVID-19 health guidelines.
He said the MDC T is aware of the machinations of the Nelson Chamisa led faction to disrupt the congress adding that the party will plan and thwart these maneuvers.
Mwonzora also said recalled councillors are no longer members of the MDC-T.
[embedded content]
