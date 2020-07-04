Home | World | Africa | Somizi Mhlongo's actress mother dies

Veteran South African actor Mary Twala has died. She was 80 years old.

Her son, actor, choreographer and TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo shared the news on Instagram.

Alongside photos of his mother, he wrote: "Today is my late father's birthday, and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven. The tree has fallen.

"I'm shattered to the core, but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her. My mom lived to the fullest achieved beyond her dreams; it hurts like hell. I won't lie."

The Idols SA judge thanked South Africa for loving the superstar that was his mother.

About her death, he said: "She left us peacefully around 11:00 at Parklane private hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the doctor called to say come she's up and jolly now. I arrived a few minutes late.

#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> #000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN... I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA...... #c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by #c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Somizi (@somizi) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:44am PDT #3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram #FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">

"Lala Ma," he ended the post.

Mary had an illustrious career as an actor performing in film, television and theatre.

Her film credits include Mapantsula, Sarafina!, A Love in Africa, Malunde, Dr Lucille, Nyaka-Nyaka; Ngaka; Deliwe; Friends; Game for Vultures, Waati; Science Classic and Score and Taxi to Soweto for which she won a Best Supporting Actress award according to The Presidency website.

On TV she had roles in Undenzani Melwane; Iqhawe; Die SonKriel; Hlala Kwabafileyo; Soul Buddyz, Child of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

In 2015 she won the Safta for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role as MaKhumanule in Skwizas.

In 2019 Mary was bestowed The Order of Ikhamanga in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The award is given to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...