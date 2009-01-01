Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases now at 625

CONFIRMED cases of Covid-19 rose to 625 on Friday after 7 more Zimbabweans returning from South Africa and Botswana tested positive.

Eight new cases were confirmed on Friday, six of which are from South Africa, one form Botswana and the other one is a locally transmitted case.

According to ZBC, to date, the country has registered 176 recoveries and seven deaths since the disease was first recorded in the country. 75 485 tests have been conducted to date.

The Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child care, Dr Gibson Mhlanga said: "We want to emphasise to the people of Zimbabwe that this virus is real and people should strictly adhere to the set preventative measures, let's wear our masks let's practice social distancing and safe hygiene use of hand sanitisers, avoid handshakes and we also have people who are jumping the borders let's report them," said Dr Mhlanga.

