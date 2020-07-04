Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe records 8th COVID-19 death

Zimbabwe has recorded its eight death from COVID-19.

The 21 year old female Zimbabwean from the Harare Province with no history of travel and had no-morbidities tested positive on Saturday, and died on the same day.

The country's COVID-19 cases are now at 698 following seventy three (73) cases that tested positive this Saturday. 55 of the confirmed cases are from South Africa, 3 from Botswana, 2 from the USA, 1 from Australia, 1 from Zambia and 8 local locally transmitted cases.

To date the country has registered 181 recoveries and eight deaths since the disease was first recorded in the country. 78 465 tests have been conducted to date.

Meanwhile the Ministry of health and child care has urged Zimbabweans not to take anything for granted and remain on high alert as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

The Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child care, Dr Gibson Mhlanga said though most local cases are linked to people coming from outside the country.

"We want to emphasise to the people of Zimbabwe that this virus is real and people should strictly adhere to the set preventative measures, let's wear our masks let's practice social distancing and safe hygiene use of hand sanitisers, avoid handshakes and we also have people who are jumping the borders let's report them," said Dr Mhlanga.

We have lost a 21 year old Zimbabwean to #covid19Zim. May their soul rest in peace and their family find comfort in this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/lr6mXiFCY6 — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 4, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...