Mliswa drags Mudenda to court
- 6 hours 20 minutes ago
Mliswa, in the urgent chamber application, seeks to have the decision set aside with costs and pending the final determination of the application, Mliswa wants his suspension lifted.
Mliswa argued that Mudenda's actions were ultra vires constitutional provisions that mandate him to abide by standing orders which he had breached by suspending him. He said according to the standing orders, Mudenda is only limited to impose punishment pertaining to a particular sitting of Parliament on that particular day.
Mliswa was suspended by Mudenda almost a fortnight ago.
