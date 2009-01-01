Home | World | Africa | Mliswa drags Mudenda to court

INDEPENDENT Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has dragged Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to court challenging a decision to suspend him for six sittings on allegations of disorderly conduct.

Mliswa, in the urgent chamber application, seeks to have the decision set aside with costs and pending the final determination of the application, Mliswa wants his suspension lifted.

Mliswa argued that Mudenda's actions were ultra vires constitutional provisions that mandate him to abide by standing orders which he had breached by suspending him. He said according to the standing orders, Mudenda is only limited to impose punishment pertaining to a particular sitting of Parliament on that particular day.

Mliswa was suspended by Mudenda almost a fortnight ago.

