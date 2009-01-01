Home | World | Africa | Cracks in Khupe's camp

Cracks have emerged in the Thokozani Khupe camp, with the recently reinstated MDC-T national organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe the recently reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora of sidelining him in the running of party affairs.

"I notice with disenchantment how your office has failed, omitted or just neglected to send me notice of sittings of the standing committee, for the entire period stretching up to this moment from the delivery of the Supreme Court judgment.

"Your failure, omission or neglect has consigned me to whims of the rumour mill, getting information either a few minutes before or after the meeting and with no formal briefing of the proceedings.

"As you well know, just like my colleagues which you favour with such courtesy, I am entitled and I demand as such, appropriate notice given on time to allow my effective participation," Bhebhe said in a recent letter to Mwonzora.

"The current opportunistic practices are just untenable and I do not accept that, not even for a split of a second.

"As secretary-general, your office is responsible for sending out invitations to members whose attendance on various party committees is prescribed by the constitution.

"My attendance at sittings of the standing committee, as the national organising secretary cannot, and has never been a matter of the pleasure of your office," Bhebhe added.

"Your failure, omission or neglect to do so has and continues to prejudice the party of the checks and balances the constitution sought to strike by placing various roles in the hands of a plurality of separate individuals.

"For the record, this misguided attempt to tamper with my agency in the direction of party affairs is superfluous and I reserve the right to assert my interests in this regard through the courts of law.

"I reserve the right to take appropriate steps to assert the exercise of my rights and obligations as the national organising secretary through meetings of party organs to which I must receive proper notice from your office," Bhebhe said further.

Mwonzora was not reachable for comment yesterday.

