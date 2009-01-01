Home | World | Africa | MDC, the architects of Zimbabwe's misery

UNINFORMED Zimbabweans have continuously blamed Government for the current economic meltdown. For almost two decades, some sections of the society have continued to point fingers at the Government for failing the economy.

Leading the pack of Government accusers are members of the opposition political parties, particularly the MDC and some civic society activists, who choose to have selective amnesia to the role they played in the destruction of the country's economy.

This article is not going to deny the existence of economic challenges but the article is premised on exposing the genesis of our problems and identify the culprits who are sabotaging our economy to this day. To start with, the architect of Zimbabwe's problems is not the Government and can never be the Government.

Since 1980, the Government of Zimbabwe has been for the people as evidenced by the various policies and programmes that were meant to stimulate the economy and improve people's lives. My dear reader will recall some noble policies such as education for all, health for all, land for all, economic empowerment for all, to mention but a few, which the Government pursued to change lives of its people.

Notwithstanding that all these policies and programmes that were meant to better people's lives were hampered by a group of saboteurs who went around the globe bad-mouthing the country and worked in cahoots with our detractors to bring down a Zanu-PF Government at whatever cost.

This dear reader was the turning point to the fortunes of the country and its populace.

1999, the year the "devil" was born

The genesis of the country's problems can be traced back to July 1999 when the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was officially launched. The MDC was created to oppose whatever the Government was doing. To make matters worse, the MDC was foreign funded and it was being handled by the West on what political steps it should take to the detriment of our great nation.

This resulted in most of its modus operandi being unAfrican and unZimbabwe as they were pushing the agenda and interests of their handlers. For instance, in its first year of formation, the MDC vehemently attacked and castigated the land reform programme. To the MDC, it was good and plausible for whites to have vast pieces of land while Zimbabweans were congregated in rocky and non-arable areas.

It's general knowledge that Zimbabwe's economy is hinged on agriculture.

The MDC went on a crusade painting a picture that black farmers were inferior to their white counterparts. On several occasions MDC parroted their paymaster's sentiments that land should be returned to the whites because they were better farmers compared to blacks.

It became clear then that by opposing the land reform programme, which Zimbabweans fought for in a protracted liberation war, the MDC was never for the people, hence its strategy of burning down the house to kill a mouse.

Sanctions and Suffering Of ZimbabweansIt's a known fact that some of the challenges bedevilling our nation are because of sanctions imposed by the Western countries after the MDC lobbied and begged for them. These sanctions have caused untold suffering to the people of Zimbabwe as they are meant to isolate Zimbabwe from the international community, which they managed to do until the Second Republic embarked on a re-engagement exercise.

Dear reader, remember that in January 2002, the late leader of the MDC, Morgan Tsvangirai, called on South Africa to cut off fuel and close the border to Zimbabwe in order to deal with Zanu-PF. Tsvangirai was quoted saying, "I think SA will have to go it alone and do something effective on the ground, and South Africa should say, OK, under those circumstances we are going to cut fuel, we are going to cut transport links."

Since then, the MDC has to date pursued the "burn it to the ground" motto, despite the massive suffering it has wrought many a Zimbabweans. In August 2018, the unrepentant MDC Alliance Vice-President Tendai Biti, in an interview with the Daily Maverick declared that "the international community is not going to be fooled by this madness. We will make sure they (Zimbabwe) don't get a cent."

Biti's statement was just a reflection of the entire MDC leadership mentality that wants Zimbabwe to be starved of international financial assistance, to perpetuate the narrative that the Zimbabwean Government has failed. To show that the MDC is anti-Zimbabwe and unremorseful of their part in destroying the economy, at a time when the country is grappling with devastating effects of Covid-19, that party's officials are working flat out to ensure that Zimbabwe does not get assistance from international lenders such as the World Bank.

In a leaked letter that was written by Biti to the World Bank Group president, Mr David Malpass on May 21 this year, the opposition official pleaded with the international lending institution not to extend any loan to the Government of Zimbabwe.

This is the calibre of the opposition we have in Zimbabwe. The opposition that wants to be on the presidential throne through the suffering of the masses. To them, the plight of the Zimbabweans does not matter as long as they set their foot at State House.

Fake abductions and tarnishing of Zim's image

The MDC are not tiring in their quest to tarnish the country's image so that it can be declared a high risk for investors to do business in Zimbabwe. Recently, the MDC has reactivated their nefarious operations of tarnishing the country's image through stage-managed abductions.

The alleged abduction of Netsai Marowa, Cecilia Chimbiri and Joanna Mamombe was a calculated move meant to attract the attention of the international community. In a well-choreographed manner, whenever there are incidences of these alleged kidnapping and abductions, the MDC social media trolls are quick to tag the Western Embassies and other foreign dignitaries so that they will depict Zimbabwe as pariah state that should be shunned in all business dealings.

Thank God that one of the MDC insiders, Tapiwa Mashakada, recently confessed that the MDC is in a habit of stage managing abductions to score cheap political goals. We hope Mashakada's confession will make the Western countries not to believe whatever they hear from the MDC as it is nothing but stage-managed events to tarnish the country.

Dear reader, I will not say much about how the MDC always staged unsanctioned demonstrations to cause chaos in the country. I will also not mention how the MDC are working clandestinely to sabotage all Government efforts of reviving the economy. I will not also remind you dear reader of how Chamisa's statement of "Kudira jecha" and recently Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Communications) alluded to "a clear nexus between runaway market activities and runaway opposition politics . . . all to create a generalised instability which have the effect of creating disenchantment on the part of government". Yes, the opposition party has misguided foreign nations who are willing to cause this mayhem so as to elicit demonstrations.

History will judge the MDC party harshly for being used as Western puppets to cause suffering to their fellow countrymen, but in the meanwhile, the country needs its own version of the United States' Patriot Act to bring to book all those who continue to sabotage our motherland with impunity.

