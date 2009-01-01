'Joshua Nkomo turning in his grave'
- 2 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
According to the daily News, Sibangilizwe said it was clear the nation was going nowhere under the current government.
"It is well known that uMdalawethu was a unifier, he believed in the happiness of every soul by building a united nation. Now we are seeing a divided nation along tribal and political lines.
"Our country is ever in a political mode, people are now fighting for a party name, we are ever in election mode. To make matters worse, those who are ruling us are ever seized with the politics of power at the expense of the economy and uniting the nation," he said.
"We are really in a fix and heading nowhere. Factories are now ghost towns, unemployment levels have reached abnormal levels, everything is just upside down, this is why I am saying wherever he is, uMdalawethu uNkomo is turning in his grave. This is not what he fought for, this is not what he stood for, this is not what he always preached," Sibangilizwe said.
The Nkomo family, through the Joshua Nkomo Foundation (JNF) this week commemorated 21 years after Nkomo's death.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles