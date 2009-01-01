Home | World | Africa | 'Joshua Nkomo turning in his grave'

Sibangilizwe, the outspoke son of the revered late veteran nationalist and Vice President Joshua Nkomo, has said the way President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has pushed the country's economy down the drain has undoubtedly left his father turning in his grave.According to the daily News, Sibangilizwe said it was clear the nation was going nowhere under the current government.

"It is well known that uMdalawethu was a unifier, he believed in the happiness of every soul by building a united nation. Now we are seeing a divided nation along tribal and political lines.

"Our country is ever in a political mode, people are now fighting for a party name, we are ever in election mode. To make matters worse, those who are ruling us are ever seized with the politics of power at the expense of the economy and uniting the nation," he said.

"We are really in a fix and heading nowhere. Factories are now ghost towns, unemployment levels have reached abnormal levels, everything is just upside down, this is why I am saying wherever he is, uMdalawethu uNkomo is turning in his grave. This is not what he fought for, this is not what he stood for, this is not what he always preached," Sibangilizwe said.

The Nkomo family, through the Joshua Nkomo Foundation (JNF) this week commemorated 21 years after Nkomo's death.

