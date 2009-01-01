Home | World | Africa | Chamisa belittles Nehanda statue
'Joshua Nkomo turning in his grave'
Setback for Mthuli Ncube

Chamisa belittles Nehanda statue



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has lambasted President Mnangagwa's government for erecting a memorial statue for Mbuya Nehanda in Harare.

Chamisa said the building of the statue shows that Mnangagwa's government is wired wrongly. CHamisa said they (MDC-Alliance) do not worship the dead.

Mnangagwa's government claims that the statue is in honour of her heroic rebellion against colonialism in which she paid the ultimate price by being hanged.

She was hanged on April 27, 1902.

The memorial statue is being erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144