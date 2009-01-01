Chamisa belittles Nehanda statue
Chamisa said the building of the statue shows that Mnangagwa's government is wired wrongly. CHamisa said they (MDC-Alliance) do not worship the dead.
Mnangagwa's government claims that the statue is in honour of her heroic rebellion against colonialism in which she paid the ultimate price by being hanged.
She was hanged on April 27, 1902.
The memorial statue is being erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way.
