Bulawayo councillors happy over city's cleanliness

Bulawayo City Councillors have expressed happiness over the city centre's cleanliness following the removal of informal traders in the city centre during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This is revealed in the latest council minutes.

"Councillor Mlandu Ncube noted with appreciation the cleanliness of the City during the total national lockdown. Residents should been encouraged to maintain such cleanliness in the City when businesses were fully operational. Councillor S. Chigora concurred," reads the minutes.

"The City was very clean during the national total lockdown. The process of decongesting and reallocation of vending bays was progressing slowly. Illegal vendors and vending activities were resurfacing along 5th Avenue."

The minutes state that as such, relevant enforcements of vending by-laws should be done. Alderman Clayton Zana supported the enforcements of relevant vending by-laws in the City Centre.

"Council staff should be on the ground to prevent the commencing of illegal vending activities. The preparation and allocation of vending bays should be expedited. Councillor Felix Mhaka was concerned about public transport in the city as ZUPCO was overwhelmed," reads the minutes.

"There were very long queues of residents waiting for the few ZUPCO buses that carried limited passengers. Social distancing was not being observed. He was of the view that other transport organizations be allowed to carry passengers' inline with the new regulations. Councillor Rodney Jele enquired on the disinfection of some areas of the City."

The minutes state that Alderman Norman Hlabani wanted to know if there were plans in place for the disinfection of the boreholes.

"Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo noted that Statutory Instrument S.I 83 of 2020was encouraging residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movements," reads the minutes.

"Vending application forms were being processed and allocations would be done soon. The Bulawayo public transport policy would be looked into to align with the new public transport regulations. Councillor Mlalazi explained that the City was very clean in the first days of the National lockdown."

The minutes state that taking farm produce to residential areas would not only decongest the CBD but also benefit residents. ZUPCO was currently overwhelmed.

"Introduction of other players would alleviate the current situation. Once spraying chemicals were procured, disinfection activities would continue in all parts of the city. The Mayor (Councillor Solomon Mguni) advised that the City had a public transport policy. ZUPCO was introduced by Central Government during theNational Lockdown. Engagements would be done with Central Government to consider other public transport operators," reads the minutes.

