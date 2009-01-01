Home | World | Africa | WATCH: 5,800 watch Chamisa's shona e-rally
WATCH: 5,800 watch Chamisa's shona e-rally



MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa today speak addressed his 5,800 supporters online on the direction his party will take in the wake of a fierce battle for control of the country's opposition party.

Chamisa's speech which was mainly addressed in shona.

Chamisa spoke about his Agenda 2020. He also spoke about the legitimacy issue.


Chamisa has been under pressure to spell out the MDC Alliance's response after the party was stripped of its legislators by a rival faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

