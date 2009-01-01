More than 12 000 unfollow Mnangagwa
By Saturday night, more than 12 000 followers had u followed Mnangagwa on Twitter.
However, his spokesperson George Charamba dismissed the campaign as a cheap propaganda stunt by the opposition.
"Those with good memories recall that I disclosed that MDC Alliance supporters were following my Twitter account in droves, and that while I would not block them soon after, I would, in no time expurgate and flush them out.
"I have been doing that ever since, with some picking on new phantom names, only to come back. As before, it doesn't take long to identify and neutralize them, which I do indefatigable," said Charamba.
"Now, the President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, cannot do the same with his Twitter account. It would be unseemly for a National Figure who must be accessible to all. From last week, false followers of his account have been unfollowing him in droves, hoping to suggest this is an expression of voters deserting him."
Charamba said his boss can never be deserted by people he never had in the first place.
"Or by phantom followers created in a propaganda department in the hope of contriving a run on that account, what we call bandwagon effect in propaganda language," said Charamba.
" It wouldn't solder divisions in your ranks, or the fatal bleeding you suffering because of your own lawlessness. By the way, do the same to my account and let's see who suffers, cares."
