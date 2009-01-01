Home | World | Africa | Fake ZNA card lands bogus soldier in trouble

A bogus soldier was sold by his fake Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) which he produced at a roadblock in Guruve on Wednesday.

Costa Taruvinga (37) of Jonga village appeared before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso who fined him $3000 for impersonation.

The state led by Carson Kundiona told the court that on June 30 Taruvinga who was driving a Honda Fit Registration number ACV 5624 was intercepted by the police and members of ZNA who were manning a roadblock along Guruve-Mvurwi highway.

Upon identifications he produced his driver's licence and a fake ZNA card with his pic in army uniform.

A ZNA sergeant discovered that the identity card was fake and they arrested him.

In nailing him the state said cases of impersonators were rampant and such people deserve a custodial sentence to send an alarm to potential offenders.

"Your worship, we have experience an influx of impersonators committing offenses whilst in military fatigues, thereby harming the reputation and image of our army. The manner in which the accused person committed the offence shows careful and complex planning and a custodial sentence is appropriate."

