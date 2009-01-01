Home | World | Africa | Chamisa threatens to block 2023 elections

Nelson Chamisa, the MDC Alliance president, has promised to block the 2023 national elections if necessary political and electoral reforms are not implemented.

He was speaking during an e-rally in Harare where he said the MDC Alliance would not allow a repeat of the past elections that were marred with irregularities, including vote-rigging allegations by the opposition.

"We want political reforms and these reforms must have people's consultation. We want credible elections in this country. We don't want a repeat of the past," Chamisa told party supporters.

"So there are no 2023 elections without reforms. We have the capacity to say there are no elections, and they will not be held because we are the people. We want elections with comprehensive electoral and political reforms," he said.

"We want free and fair elections and these elections must have a post-election pact to avoid perennial conflicts in the country. We want people to be united and work together. We can't be a country talking politics every day. Let's have slogans of economic development, let's have the fourth industrial revolution slogans and make Zimbabwe a hub of development."

The opposition leader, is currently facing a number of challenges as MPs and councillors from his party are being recalled from Parliament and local councils on the orders of rival MDC-T.

