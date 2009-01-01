Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF youths fight over pigs
Mohadi blames colonisers for not teaching Zimbabweans how to run economy
Pressure mounts over killer cop

Zanu-PF youths fight over pigs



ZANU-PF youth league officials in Bulawayo are fighting over a piggery project, which was recently launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with some provincial leaders accused of hijacking the initiative.

A member of the Bulawayo youth league said the donated pigs had been earmarked for a youth project, which had now been personalised by a few provincial leaders.

"Those pigs are supposed to be distributed in all the districts," she said.

"When we ask them, they tell us that the pigs are at a certain farm.

"We once confronted them on the issue, but they walked out without answering."

Zanu-PF acting national youth secretary Tendai Chirau said the 10 pigs were being kept at a certain farm on behalf of the youths.

