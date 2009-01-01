Zanu-PF youths fight over pigs
- 5 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A member of the Bulawayo youth league said the donated pigs had been earmarked for a youth project, which had now been personalised by a few provincial leaders.
"Those pigs are supposed to be distributed in all the districts," she said."When we ask them, they tell us that the pigs are at a certain farm.
"We once confronted them on the issue, but they walked out without answering."
Zanu-PF acting national youth secretary Tendai Chirau said the 10 pigs were being kept at a certain farm on behalf of the youths.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles