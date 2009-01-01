Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwean MTV Base host weighs in on career

The first Zimbabwean television host to be on MTV Base South Africa and MTV Africa, Kimberley Robinson, aka Kim Jayde, says even though her career is often seen as an overnight success, consistent hard work as well as dedication to being the absolute best got her where she is.

From an intern backstage at fashion weeks, to a successful model and a seasoned television presenter travelling the world with a major television network, the creative visionary, who owns a production company, is nearing a decade of a significant career working in the entertainment industry.

Kim Jayde was born in harare, and her family moved to Bulawayo where she was raised for the earlier parts of her life. In 2009 she relocated to South Africa to pursue her tertiary education. After completing her honours Degree in Social Work at the University of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape in 2013, she moved to Cape Town where she pursued modelling on a full-time basis.

In 2016 she impressed while covering red carpet and backstage interviews at the esteemed South Africa Menswear Fashion Week. Later that year she moved to Johannesburg to chase her new-found dream of presenting. It was after going to multiple auditions that she was found on Instagram by the talent manager of MTV Base South Africa.

"My big break would probably be landing the job on MTV Base South. I had moved to Johannesburg from Cape Town in 2016, and no talent agencies would represent me despite being a successful model. I took it upon myself to use my contacts in the public relations world to get invited to every highprofile event in Johannesburg from GQ Awards to South Africa Fashion Week," Kim Jayde said.

"A few months in, after being seen at all these events, featured in the paper, and posting consistently on social media, I received a direct message on Instagram that ultimately changed my life. The talent manager at Viacom Africa [MTV, BeT, Comedy Central and MTV Base] messaged to ask if I would like to come in for a screen test. That is how I got my job as one of the presenters of a show called NewsIsh, an MTV Base daily entertainment news show airing on DStv Channel 322."

having produced and hosted MTV Africa show The DM, also airing on MTV Base Channel 322, the gifted media personality admits to have overcome so many trials to consolidate everything she has achieved. Kim Jayde ensures that she commits herself fully each time she is given an opportunity to work.

"When I moved to Johannesburg and told people I was a model trying to break into entertainment, they immediately assumed that I was one of those typical dumb models. There is a stereotype that you must just be pretty and not have a brain, education, or a career path," she said. But I have managed to not only break into the entertainment industry, but win multiple awards, and have now started my own production company. I am a qualified social worker, model, television presenter, and an eligible business owner. I want my life to be proof that you can be anything you want. You can do it all."

Kim Jayde has covered movie premieres as well as prestigious events like the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City and the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, to mention but a few. She has had the pleasure of interviewing seasoned names in the entertainment industry like english international model Naomi Campbell, renowned South African and American actress Charlize Theron, noteworthy American filmmaker Tyler Perry, far-famed South African comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah, celebrated Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, and illustrious British actor and writer Daniel Kaluuya, among others.

Last year Forbes Africa, an influential business magazine, released the fifth edition of its 30 Under-30 list that celebrates some of the most accomplished young Africans under the age of 30 in four sectors, namely technology, business, sport and creatives. The Zimbabwean model-cum-media personality was part of the list of 120 entrepreneurs and innovators who are leading the pack in taking Africa into the future.

"Since moving to Johannesburg, I have interviewed global influencers and received many blessings for which I am extremely grateful. I am the first Zimbabwean to be the face of MTV Africa and also the face of Revlon," she said. "I got a Zimbabwe International Women in Media Award in the United Kingdom (2018), a Simba Mhere Media Personality of the Year accolade at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards in South Africa (2018), and a Women of Wonder award in South Africa (2019). I made the list of Forbes Africa 30 under 30 (2019), 100 Most Influential Young Africans (2019), and Okay Africa 100 Women campaign (2020)."

Like most people in the public eye, she has been a victim of social media trolls numerous times. She admits that being on television has made her both a public figure and an easy target for mean people who send messages full of hatred as well as content that she described as "poison" on social media. Utilising her status, the television presenter has been confronting all the social ills. The video that she posted on Instagram in May addressing cyber bullying and its effects is testimony of her commitment.

"May was the month of Mental health Awareness, a topic we do not discuss enough and something that still has a lot of stigma around it. My video was created to raise awareness about the reality of cyber bullying, and also as a plea for us to be kinder to each other. There is a large and growing population of our African youths that are battling with depression, anxiety, stress and ultimately attempted suicide. A major contributor to this is the immense pressure that comes from being on social media, and the internet bullies that feel they can say whatever they want with no consequences," Kim Jayde said.

"People do not believe me when I tell them how bad my direct messages on Instagram are. From pictures of men masturbating, to people saying 'f*ck you', or asking vulgar questions like 'Do you spit or swallow?', these messages are so upsetting and completely unacceptable. ever since I put out that video, I received a flood of messages from my followers saying they also receive horrible messages from bullies online."

Coming from a social work background, real-life work experience as a student opened her eyes to the injustices in the world. The negative circumstances have driven her to fully take advantage of her status and platforms to actively get involved in campaigns that strive to empower the vulnerable.

"Home of hope for girls has been the NPO closest to my heart for several years. They take in girls that are orphaned, have been involved in child prostitution, trafficking, and used as drug mules. Last year we donated over 100 pairs of sneakers, make-up, hair, sanitary towels and toiletries to the home. Raising money and awareness is important as they receive no support from the government," she said.

While Kim Jayde made the decision to leave her job as a full-time television presenter to pursue new ventures as the managing director of her own production company — KJ Productions — her life is proof that anything is possible if a person is willing to put in the work.

