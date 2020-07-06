Home | World | Africa | Riot police deployed to deal with nurses and doctors in Harare
Zimbabwean problems need a military solution
Covid-19: Confirmed cases reach 716 in Zimbabwe

Riot police deployed to deal with nurses and doctors in Harare



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The government has deployed members of the riot police to deal with doctors and nurses who were planning to engage in a peaceful demonstration at Sally Mugabe hospital.

The regime suppresses freedom of peaceful demonstration. At Harare hospital nurses had a arranged peaceful demo. Only to be stopped by violent police. pic.twitter.com/25QN7BCBAD

— Phathisani R Sayi MD (@uBabuSayi) July 6, 2020

The doctors and nurses are engaging in nationwide flash protests demanding a living wage.

Riot police have been deployed at Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare) Hospital, where striking doctors and nurses are protesting paltry salaries. pic.twitter.com/BohhIeS2gJ

— Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) July 6, 2020

Previous protests have be done in Bulawayo hospitals and Parirenyatwa hospital.

Hama dzangu ma skilled rebharaz come here ..ichi ndochokwadi chisingaputse hukama@Dr_Shawn_@rachel_mbanje @geemurie @bhebheanele @drnmatara @drmuchirewesi @PatienceTafadz5 @DrRGee1 @drmakhuza pic.twitter.com/Noqwspi7Ff

— unscrupulous skilled rebhara (@drjaytee87) July 4, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175