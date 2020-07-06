Riot police deployed to deal with nurses and doctors in Harare
The regime suppresses freedom of peaceful demonstration. At Harare hospital nurses had a arranged peaceful demo. Only to be stopped by violent police. pic.twitter.com/25QN7BCBAD— Phathisani R Sayi MD (@uBabuSayi) July 6, 2020
The doctors and nurses are engaging in nationwide flash protests demanding a living wage.
Riot police have been deployed at Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare) Hospital, where striking doctors and nurses are protesting paltry salaries. pic.twitter.com/BohhIeS2gJ— Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) July 6, 2020
Previous protests have be done in Bulawayo hospitals and Parirenyatwa hospital.
Hama dzangu ma skilled rebharaz come here ..ichi ndochokwadi chisingaputse hukama@Dr_Shawn_@rachel_mbanje @geemurie @bhebheanele @drnmatara @drmuchirewesi @PatienceTafadz5 @DrRGee1 @drmakhuza pic.twitter.com/Noqwspi7Ff— unscrupulous skilled rebhara (@drjaytee87) July 4, 2020
