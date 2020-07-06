Home | World | Africa | Riot police deployed to deal with nurses and doctors in Harare

The regime suppresses freedom of peaceful demonstration. At Harare hospital nurses had a arranged peaceful demo. Only to be stopped by violent police. pic.twitter.com/25QN7BCBAD — Phathisani R Sayi MD (@uBabuSayi) July 6, 2020

Riot police have been deployed at Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare) Hospital, where striking doctors and nurses are protesting paltry salaries. pic.twitter.com/BohhIeS2gJ — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) July 6, 2020

Hama dzangu ma skilled rebharaz come here ..ichi ndochokwadi chisingaputse hukama@Dr_Shawn_@rachel_mbanje @geemurie @bhebheanele @drnmatara @drmuchirewesi @PatienceTafadz5 @DrRGee1 @drmakhuza pic.twitter.com/Noqwspi7Ff — unscrupulous skilled rebhara (@drjaytee87) July 4, 2020

The government has deployed members of the riot police to deal with doctors and nurses who were planning to engage in a peaceful demonstration at Sally Mugabe hospital.The doctors and nurses are engaging in nationwide flash protests demanding a living wage.Previous protests have be done in Bulawayo hospitals and Parirenyatwa hospital.

