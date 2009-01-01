Home | World | Africa | Zimbabweans siblings die of COVID-19 in SA a day apart

Two Zimbabwean sisters based in South Africa reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 a day apart resulting in their three children and two brothers being quarantined.

The late siblings, Ms Senzeni Mele Ndlovu (45) and Ms Thabisile Mele Ndlovu (37) are originally from Victoria Falls.

Senzeni who is survived by two children and her husband, died last Wednesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg while her young sister Thabisile, who leaves behind a child died the following day at the same hospital.

Thabisile, a teacher who once taught at Tsholotsho High School, was a principal at Basa Tutorial Institute in Soweto while her sister was doing menial jobs.

The two siblings lived with their two brothers and three children in the same house in Naturena suburb, Johannesburg.

According to The Chronicle, the family members in Victoria Falls have requested pictures of the deceased not to be published due to their traumatic experience.

A family member told the publication that Thabisile, the younger sibling, was the first to be rushed to hospital on June 29 after complaining of chest problems and difficulty in breathing and was only attended to the following day.

The elder sibling Senzeni is said to have been rushed to the same hospital around 9 PM on June 30. She was admitted around 11PM and died around 3 AM the following day.

