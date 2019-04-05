Home | World | Africa | 'There are no angels in Zimbabwe, President!'

Kapish Sir, forgive the Chinese, but such erratic, gladiatorial and unhinged exuberance, exuding brute visceral and coming from any one never too shy to publicly comport embedded bats in belfry characteristics dramatizes an appalling connotation already and the two-legged conundrum in question proves to the painful truth...black people just self-hate and that's pizzazz!

I am no hood rat to snitch on myself as to how the President got my goat hence a cajole to get down instantly to brass tacks became imperative lest we all become satiated with the great purposeless of such empty bravado which gently belches nerve gases into the next generation.

The Chinese are perceived by our ruling class elite as fair-weather friends, never mind the baloney to bamboozle a citizenry from perceiving the mutual gusto between the aforesaid two in protecting both their crushing interests, discussion reserved for another day for this piece seeks to excavate the other deep-seated problem...Black Self Hate from the Big Cheese of our nation, reflective of most black folks' mindsets.

Meticulously perusing prominent black activists websites like writer Orville Llyod Douglas' one realizes a lot of self-hate is internalized. Internalized racism is a form. of oppression involving both conscious and unconscious acceptance of a racial hierarchy on which whites and in this latest case, the Chinese are consistently ranked above people of colour. Black people tend to think little of themselves. Why would a Chinese national who shot 2 workers be promised fair trial when soldiers who led the black on black street murder roam free still? What of the 3 MDC girls who were abducted, tortured, raped and incarcerated. Have the perpetrators been found to show fairness to the girls in the least? The number of atrocities against black people by both white and black is astounding. Fair trial for the whites but not for blacks right?

This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquillizing drug of gradualism. Black people have become a hybrid identity as Tsitsi Dangarembga terms it. Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through the fear of giving offence since we are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth. Western cultural hegemony resulted in the formation of a new hybrid identity in colonized natives and its apparent its teeth are sunk deep in our skin. Our local cultures, economies alongside have either been bastardized or obliterated in cases and a mimicry by disillusionment arose. We imitate dress, behaviour, speech, the lifestyle of the colonizer. Our women would rather rock wigs or weaves than dreadlocks. Some makeup by black women so they fit even looks more hilarious than Doink has come to party and it would be funny if it were not sad.

The imperial education has installed a 'standard' version of the metropolitan language as the norm and marginalize all variants as impurities. How we love to speak "through the nose" like either the British or Americans. In itself, English is a disruptive language of education not the language of culture which according to Ngugi, has suggestive power beyond the immediate and lexical meaning. It brings confusion in the community by disrupting that essential element native languages in a culture represented.

Rewind to 05.04.19 the President of Zimbabwe mocked his own government's bond notes saying that Trump Donald,US President,had donated REAL money, the USDollar for cyclone relief, "Not maRTGs aaah, No, I mean the real hard currency from their country." This is the same President who instead of resurrecting AVM bus plant in Zimbabwe and create industry and employment buys ZUPCO buses from overseas. Ex Japanese cars are very popular to import in Zimbabwe yet the Willowvale MAZDA motor industry is ruins. He travels in an expensive foreign jet, the treasurer buys new offroad cars for the leaders and drives around in a convoy of cars when the country has no foreign currency for Covid-19 victims. African leaders loot money and invest in businesses and investments overseas when their own countries suffer. They go to foreign hospitals and their children go abroad for education when in their countries, nurses and teachers leave on less than 45 USDollars a month and infrastructure is falling.

Kwane Lazarus contends that our sanity will be recovered once we realize that self-determination is the way to go. Thinking that white people are so powerful that any blacks who oppose them will destruct is black hate gone rabid, rampant and rampageous sick so is the belief that blacks ks who do survive the oppression are inevitably traitors. We dutifully need dissecting, critiquing and discussing how we keep embarrassingly demeaning, humiliating, disregarding allowing manipulations and mistreatment of ourselves by whites and other blacks. We sold our brothers in slavery, we kill each other in the projects and neighbourhoods, we misrule our own people, we continually disrupt the certainties of imperial logic. Xenophobia victims have never been white but black brothers.EFF leader, Julius Malema always reminds South Africans that blacks are killing their own brothers and Afrophobia is definitely Black self-hate.

This is a hard saying yet true...Black people no longer have a culture to be defined by...South Africans still have a semblance of it through Cultural festivals, the Heritage day and Cultural dressing but like Dambudzo Marechera said, 'The old man died beneath the wheels of twentieth century. There is nothing left but stains, bloodstains and fragments of flesh...and the same thing is happening to our generation. Shall we then gather strength by irresolution and inaction, effectual resistance by lying spindly on our backs and hugging the elusive phantom of hope?

Pan Africanist and scholar, Andrew Nkunah had this to say;

1. The colonial system has made us to believe that anything black is less important and less intelligent- hence white weddings instead of traditional ones.

2. Furthermore, they have colonized our minds to almost beyond redemption

3. That made us to have low self-esteem, not to have confidence in ourselves

4. The food that we were eating or our forebears were eating which was not mixed with anything is now despised and looked down upon in this generation.

5. Today we are eating chickens that were nurtured in one week through chemicals

6. Whites have made us think that the language is superior to ours including culture, values and norms

7. When you look at it the African continent is self-sufficient, we just need to do the right thing.

8. African leaders are the ones that put us to the situation we find ourselves in today.

A meme allegedly attributed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, although later dispelled as a hoax once went viral "Africa will never be independent. Africans believe in Europeans, Americans and Chinese more than themselves–they don't trust themselves at all.

A white man will commit a crime in Africa but no action will be taken because Africa authorities view us as semi-gods, far from the truth. A black man can be abducted in Europe, get harassed or even killed but no African authority will question. Africans present themselves as weak people with no hope, especially when dealing with Europeans and Americans.

They are their own enemies. They hate each other and that gives their colonial masters power to continue exploiting African resources. "

"When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to France for Medical treatment.

He invests in Germany. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, USA, Europe for tourism.

If he dies, he will be buried in his native country of Africa.

Africa is just a cemetery for Africans. How could a cemetery be developed?"

Lastly, the "Black is beautiful" movement and other like-minded movements seek to attack the ideology that blackness is ugly and to be successful we last must dig deep and address diverse malignancies so besetting us.

Vice-Chairman of the newly formed Zimbabwe Citizen Movement Mr Owen Gundidza had this to say;-

1.Religion.Zimbabwe is a predominantly Christan nation. Cultural practices such as kurova guva, kupira, or other traditional activities are perceived as evil and generally, we are either shy or not comfortable associating ourselves with such.

2. Education system. Our education system has promoted competition like the practice of announcing positions in school. In the process, it kills esteem of some who will grow with such and one who has not gone to school is seen as someone who can't contribute anything. Eg SA education system has not encouraged that competition of saying number one or last hence one can realize even those not academically gifted can confidently express themselves.

3. A culture of debate and expressive arts have contributed to SA youth confidence and esteem, unlike Zimbabweans. Thus, the rights of children in SA are so respected and children are allowed to express themselves unlike in Zim, a student is always wrong and the teacher is right. Whilst it instils discipline it has a challenge of entrenching patronage resulting in passiveness and fear in subjects even at work subordinates will be scared to express selves because they would have grown up within a culture of reverencing authority as something not to be challenged.

4. Brainwashing. We have been mentally made to believe European lifestyle is civil and those poor are outcasts. Hence, we compete to show off, eg in SA it is difficult to differentiate an office worker and a farmworker on a bus. In Zim, you can identify that by the way we dress and present ourselves.

5. In Zim you are on your own in providing for your needs unlike in SA, the government cares for its people through grants. That instil a sense of belonging to a nation and being cared for.

6. Economic challenges have destroyed family systems especially those of extended families. The young are now breadwinners thus making it difficult for adults to correct their children for fear of losing their support

7. Political system that suppressed people for far too long. Many are now emotionally and psychologically bruised such that are no longer that tolerant and warm to each other.

8. Exposure to Technology and the exodus of citizens to different parts of the world has also disrupted the fibre of morality as a nation when citizens tend to adopt new practices and beliefs.

9. Selfishness, greediness and self hate such that some even hide their identities. eg feeling uncomfortable in speaking in own language in public because of fear of xenophobia is common.

10. Lack of trust, pride and belief in our own systems. We sem to feel inferior and I think to those who make it in life want to isolate themselves from those perceived to be poor.

"The black man is viewed in the third person, and isn't seen as a three-dimensional human being," says French psychiatrist Frantz Fanon in his book 'Black Skin White Mask.' It is high time the black man stopped internalizing the stereotypical perspectives of white society and its negative thoughts about blackness that affect his psyche.

Evangelist Sendekai W.T

wellingtontsendekai@gmail.com

