BREAKING: MDC Alliance official arrested

Alert- MDC Alliance Youth National Organizer Detained!
06-07-2020
MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Organizer Clr Godfrey Kurauone has been illegally detained at Masvingo Central Police Station.
The state is preferring same charge to one levelled against Macrad Director, Ephraim Mutombeni who languished in prison for more than one week only to be granted today after deafening public outcry from human rights defenders.
The courageous Kurauone recently defied Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for Command Fasting by feeding the underprivileged at Mucheke Bus terminus in Masvingo.
It is very clear that our National Organizer is being punished for refusing to yield to the dictates of an illegitimate President.
It is very clear that the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa is abusing courts through persecution by prosecution of MDC Alliance supporters.
The courts have become a new centre of the struggle and we are ready to challenge Mnangagwa's authoritarianism with tenacity anytime anywhere!
#KushingaMberi!
Stephen Sarkozy Chuma
MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson
