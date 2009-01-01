Home | World | Africa | Free bail for Marondera MDC Alliance Trio

The trio of MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, Never Bakali, David Jorum and Tarisai Mudiwa were today granted free bail by Marondera Magistrate Liberty Garakara after spending the weekend languishing in police cells.

The trio who are represented by lawyer and Vice National Chairman, Hon Job Sikhala are being frivolously charged with what the state refers to as "disorderly conduct".

The trio are set to re-appear in court on 27 July for commencement of trial.

As per our norm, tens of MDC Alliance supporters thronged Marondera Magistrates Courts in solidarity with our persecuted cadres.

Meanwhile, the Chitungwiza 12 are set to reappear at Chitungwiza Magistrates Courts tomorrow at 8:30 am.

It is very clear that the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa is abusing courts through persecution by prosecution of MDC Alliance supporters.

The courts have become a new centre of the struggle and we are ready to challenge Mnangagwa's authoritarianism with tenacity anytime anywhere!

#KushingaMberi!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

