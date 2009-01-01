Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo Mayor reported to CID homicide and ZACC over Luveve deaths

A national pressure group Chapter 2 Movement has officially reported the Mayor of Bulawayo to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the CID Law and Order over the death of 13 people from Luveve who are alleged to have died after consuming Council water.

In a letter seen by this publication, the organization said the Mayor as the head of the organization was supposed to be investigated over the deaths.



Read the letter below:

Chapter 2 Movement is a watchdog of Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe, we seek to safeguard the National Objectives as enshrined in Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

Our members in Bulawayo and across the globe have asked that we formally lay a complaint for investigation by your office and CID Homicide, over the death of 13 people who died in Luveve Bulawayo after consuming contaminated water.

We kindly request that you investigate the Mayor of Bulawayo as the head of the city. The buck stops with the Mayor therefore he needs to account for the actions of his administration.

It has been reported that the City of Bulawayo gave a contract to replace water pipes to an incompetent company or individual which then resulted in the deaths of 13 innocent persons. The Mayor as the head of the city is responsible and should be held to account. Bulawayo water has killed more people than the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe and this is a cause of concern. We ask that you investigate and bring the guilty to book in order to preserve the sanctity of human life.



